Robert Lewandowski Injury: Won't start vs. Inter Milan

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirmed that Lewandowski (hamstring) won't start Tuesday against Inter Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals,

Flick revealed that Lewandowski is fit and ready to go, but he also acknowledged the Polish striker won't be part of the starting lineup. This means Ferran Torres will likely operate as the starting striker, flanked by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the left and right wing, respectively.