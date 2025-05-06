Robert Lewandowski News: On team sheet Tuesday
Lewandowski (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Inter Milan.
Lewandowski is finally back with the squad after missing their past four outings, with the forward finding a spot on the bench. He will likely be involved later in the contest, especially if the club needs a goal. That said, he should be expected to return to a starting role once he tests his legs a bit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now