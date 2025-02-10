Robert Lewandowski News: Scores again Sunday

Lewandowski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Sevilla.

Lewandowski scored yet another goal Sunday, a close-range strike which opened up the scoring in the 7th minute off an Inigo Martinez header. It marked his 19th goal of the campaign, the most in La Liga, and his third consecutive La Liga match with a goal. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also intercepted one pass and made one clearance before he was subbed off in the 70th minute for Dani Olmo.