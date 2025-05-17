Robert Navarro Injury: Option for Sunday

Navarro (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Getafe, accoridng to manager Jagoba Arrastate, per Juan Miguel Sanchez of Marca. "They have been working individually, and at the end of the week, they have joined the group. They arrive very fair from sessions, they are not one hundred percent, but seeing what remains and that they have left the injury behind... they are in the call in case they can help us."

Navarro is going to make the call Sunday but won't be at full health, set to earn a bench spot in the tilt. This is good news, as he has been out since the start of March due to the injury. He will likely look to find the starting XI in their season finale, as he did start in 15 of his 23 appearances before the injury.