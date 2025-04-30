Fantasy Soccer
Robert Sanchez Injury: Out in Conference League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 12:18pm

Sanchez (leg) is out for Thursday's clash with Djurgardens, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Robert has a small problem after a knock against Everton."

Sanchez isn't traveling in the Conference League after suffering a blow to the leg against Everton. The goalkeeper is being assessed ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool. Filip Jorgensen is the backup option when Sanchez is unavailable.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
