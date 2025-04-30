Robert Sanchez Injury: Out in Conference League
Sanchez (leg) is out for Thursday's clash with Djurgardens, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Robert has a small problem after a knock against Everton."
Sanchez isn't traveling in the Conference League after suffering a blow to the leg against Everton. The goalkeeper is being assessed ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool. Filip Jorgensen is the backup option when Sanchez is unavailable.
