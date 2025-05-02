Robert Sanchez Injury: Set for assessment

Sanchez (leg) is going to be assessed ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool, per manager Enzo Maresca. "It is exactly the same for [Robert] Sanchez too, although he is working on the pitch so compared to Christo, he is a better situation. He wasn't with us in Sweden either and we will see and assess them both before Sunday."

Sanchez missed out on Thursday's Conference League clash with Djurgarden due to a leg knock and is now in doubt for a Sunday clash with Liverpool. If he's not deemed fit for the match it would be Filip Jorgensen who comes in to make the start.