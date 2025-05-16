Fantasy Soccer
Robert Sanchez headshot

Robert Sanchez News: Concedes twice vs. Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Sanchez recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

There wasn't much Sanchez could've done in the two goals he conceded -- a tap-in from close range from Sandro Tonali and a beautiful shot from outside the box from Bruno Guimaraes. The Spaniard has kept just one clean sheet over his last five appearances, and he'll aim to bounce back Friday against Manchester United.

Robert Sanchez
Chelsea
