Robert Sanchez News: Concedes twice vs. Newcastle

Sanchez recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

There wasn't much Sanchez could've done in the two goals he conceded -- a tap-in from close range from Sandro Tonali and a beautiful shot from outside the box from Bruno Guimaraes. The Spaniard has kept just one clean sheet over his last five appearances, and he'll aim to bounce back Friday against Manchester United.