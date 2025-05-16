Robert Sanchez News: Logs one-save clean sheet

Sanchez made one save and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Manchester United got only one shot on goal, and that was with an Amad Diallo effort that Sanchez saved. The clean sheet marks Sanchez's ninth this season, and he has logged five of them at Stamford Bridge. Now, all that remains for Chelsea's 2024-25 season and the Blues' Champions League hopes is a May 25 game at Nottingham Forest, who may enter their upcoming matchup also fighting for a UCL spot.