Robert Sanchez News: Logs two-save clean sheet

Sanchez made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brentford.

Sanchez saved shots from Keane Lewis-Potter and Bryan Mbeumo. In doing so, the goalkeeper has three clean sheets across his last four appearances, a span of games that saw him concede only one goal and log a 91.7 save percentage. Sanchez will take positive momentum into a highly favorable matchup against Ipswich Town on April 13.