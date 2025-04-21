Fantasy Soccer
Robert Sanchez News: Zero saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Sanchez registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham.

Sanchez allowed one goal from the lone Fulham shot on target Sunday, which Chelsea were able to overcome in a 2-1 victory. Over his last five appearances, the much maligned starting Chelsea keeper has managed 10 saves and six clearances while conceding just four goals and recording two clean sheets. Sanchez's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Chelsea host Everton.

