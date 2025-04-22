Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Alvarado headshot

Roberto Alvarado News: Active in Clausura finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Alvarado generated two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Alvarado was unable to find the back of the net in this Clausura finale, but the star playmaker still delivered value via peripheral stats, mainly crosses and set-piece duties. The Mexico international was Guadalajara's best player all season long and finished the Clausura campaign with four goals, three assists, 22 shots, 37 chances created, 78 crosses and 39 corners taken in 17 appearances (15 starts).

