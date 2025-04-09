Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Alvarado News: Scores at Monterrey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Alvarado scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Alvarado scored in the 51st minute to cut Monterrey's lead to 2-1 wih his ninth goal in the campaign. The midfielder led Chivas with a season-high 12 crosses during the match. He took three of their four corner kicks and led his side with seven duels won.

