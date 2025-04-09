Roberto Alvarado News: Scores at Monterrey
Alvarado scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.
Alvarado scored in the 51st minute to cut Monterrey's lead to 2-1 wih his ninth goal in the campaign. The midfielder led Chivas with a season-high 12 crosses during the match. He took three of their four corner kicks and led his side with seven duels won.
