Roberto Carlos De La Rosa News: Scores off bench in loss

De La Rosa scored a goal off three shots (one on target), created two chances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toluca.

De La Rosa was brought still in the first half to provide more offense against a shorthanded opposition and made most of the chance he got, scoring his team's lone goal in the 48th minute and being involved in many other dangerous actions. Despite the goal and the good performance here, the forward was one of Rayados' most disappointing players this season, with just two goals and three assists over 34 appearance (nine starts).