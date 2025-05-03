Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Stays on the mend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Gagliardini (undisclosed) won't recover for Sunday's match against Atalanta, coach Alessandro Nesta relayed.

Gagliardini will sit out the second match in a row while tending to an unspecified injury. Gaetano Castrovilli, Alessandro Bianco and Jean Daniel Akpa-Akpro have started consistently in recent matches, while Patrick Ciurria, Stefano Sensi and Kacper Urbanski have generally come off the bench.

Roberto Gagliardini
Monza
