Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Stays on the mend

Gagliardini (undisclosed) won't recover for Sunday's match against Atalanta, coach Alessandro Nesta relayed.

Gagliardini will sit out the second match in a row while tending to an unspecified injury. Gaetano Castrovilli, Alessandro Bianco and Jean Daniel Akpa-Akpro have started consistently in recent matches, while Patrick Ciurria, Stefano Sensi and Kacper Urbanski have generally come off the bench.