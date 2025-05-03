Roberto Piccoli News: Leads team in shots against Udinese
Piccoli registered four shots (one on goal), one interception and one clearance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Udinese.
Piccoli was back in the starting XI after a suspension and had his usual volume but lacked aim. He has fired multiple attempts in six of his last seven outings, amassing 22 (nine on target), scoring twice, assisting once and adding two key passes and one cross (zero accurate).
