Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roberto Piccoli headshot

Roberto Piccoli News: Leads team in shots against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 11:43pm

Piccoli registered four shots (one on goal), one interception and one clearance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Udinese.

Piccoli was back in the starting XI after a suspension and had his usual volume but lacked aim. He has fired multiple attempts in six of his last seven outings, amassing 22 (nine on target), scoring twice, assisting once and adding two key passes and one cross (zero accurate).

Roberto Piccoli
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now