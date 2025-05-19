Roberto Piccoli News: Nets on Sunday

Piccoli scored one goal to go with nine shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Venezia.

Piccoli doubled the lead in the 41st minute with a header from Nadir Zortea's corner. Piccoli also missed a couple of decent chances. This strike marked his third goal in the last five games and took him into double digits for the season for the first time in his career.