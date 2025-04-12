Roberto Piccoli News: Scores in heavy defeat

Piccoli scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Inter Milan.

Piccoli headed in a Tomasso Aguello cross early in the second half to give his team some hope in the match against Inter and bring it back to 2-1. This was his eighth goal of the season and his first in the last five games. Five of his goals have come in away games, and his shot accuracy has been greater away from home, with 14 of his 35 shots going on target, while only 12 of 44 have gone on target at home.