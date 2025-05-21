Robin Hack News: Excellent once more
Hack scored four times and added seven assists in 33 appearances (27 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Hack broke out last season with 10 goals and two assists in a limited role. This season he took on a main starting role and produced slightly less, though perhaps in a more sustainable manner. Hack will remain a big part of the starting XI in attacking midfield and on the wing next season assuming he isn't tempted away from Gladbach.
