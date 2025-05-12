Fantasy Soccer
Robin Hack headshot

Robin Hack News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Hack had five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Hack took five shots but failed to really get much done throughout Saturday's loss. The attacker wasn't able to break through the strong Bayern backline, but he did well in his chances. Hack will look to finish what has been a solid breakout campaign against Wolfsburg.

Robin Hack
Mönchengladbach
