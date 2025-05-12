Robin Hack News: Nets in loss
Hack had five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Bayern Munich.
Hack took five shots but failed to really get much done throughout Saturday's loss. The attacker wasn't able to break through the strong Bayern backline, but he did well in his chances. Hack will look to finish what has been a solid breakout campaign against Wolfsburg.
