Robin Koch News: Nets Saturday
Koch scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win against RB Leipzig.
Koch scored on his only shot during Saturday's comfortable win. The game was never really in doubt and Koch made the most of his chances throughout the match. The center-back is a strong contributor behind the ball and has recently shown a bit of attacking form, though it's hard to trust that form long-term.
