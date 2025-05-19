Robin Koch News: Top choice in defense
Koch made 30 starts in the Bundesliga, scoring three times and keeping nine clean sheets.
Koch's three goals and nine clean sheets were both career-highs as the defender remained among the best defenders in the Bundesliga. He quickly established himself as the top choice in the backline in his second season with Frankfurt. Koch should remain in a large role for the foreseeable future having now made a permanent move to Frankfurt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now