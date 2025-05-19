Fantasy Soccer
Robin Koch

Robin Koch News: Top choice in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Koch made 30 starts in the Bundesliga, scoring three times and keeping nine clean sheets.

Koch's three goals and nine clean sheets were both career-highs as the defender remained among the best defenders in the Bundesliga. He quickly established himself as the top choice in the backline in his second season with Frankfurt. Koch should remain in a large role for the foreseeable future having now made a permanent move to Frankfurt.

Robin Koch
Eintracht Frankfurt
