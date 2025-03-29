Robin Le Normand Injury: Injured early

Le Normand was forced off the field in the 28th minute of Saturday's match against Espanyol due to an apparent injury.

Le Normand didn't make it out of the first half Saturday, as the defender would head off the field in the 28th minute due to an undisclosed injury. He is a regular starter, so the club will hope this was only minor. He was replaced by Jose Maria Gimenez, a likely replacement if he misses more time.