Robin Le Normand Injury: Minor injury revealed

Le Normand will be monitored in the coming days after suffering a head collision in Saturday's match. Multiple exams revealed it to be only a minor issue. His symptoms will be evaluated in the coming days to determine when he will be able to return to competition. He has been a regular starter recently. If he has to miss some time, Jose Maria Gimenez is likely to see a larger role until he returns.