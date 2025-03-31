Fantasy Soccer
Robin Le Normand headshot

Robin Le Normand Injury: Minor injury revealed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Le Normand was forced off following a clash of heads with an opponent in an aerial challenge for a loose ball, but further medical tests carried out in Barcelona and Madrid have ruled out any serious injury, the club announced.

Le Normand will be monitored in the coming days after suffering a head collision in Saturday's match. Multiple exams revealed it to be only a minor issue. His symptoms will be evaluated in the coming days to determine when he will be able to return to competition. He has been a regular starter recently. If he has to miss some time, Jose Maria Gimenez is likely to see a larger role until he returns.

Robin Le Normand
Atlético Madrid
