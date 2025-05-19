Robin Le Normand News: Tallies one in win

Le Normand scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Betis.

Le Normand netted his first goal of the campaign with a header from the center of the box in first half extra time, assisted by Samuel Lino. This marked just the third time this season that Le Normand logged two shots in a match, and it was the first time that he racked up two shots on target.