Robin Lod News: Scores first of season

Lod scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win against Inter Miami CF.

Lod was able to find the back of the net for his first goal of the season Saturday. He has been a key member of the starting XI for the Loons since 2020, entering his sixth year in the league while recording 10 starts in 11 appearances, recording a goal with 16 tackles (12 won), 11 clearances and 10 chances created.