Robin Zentner Injury: Late call against Leverkusen

Zentner (thigh) has only been training individually and has not yet returned to team training. A decision on his availability for Saturday's final clash of the season against Leverkusen will be made after Friday's session, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "Robin wasn't at team training. He trained individually, and we'll decide after today if he's fit enough for the match."

