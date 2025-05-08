Robin Zentner Injury: Late decision Saturday

Zentner (undisclosed) will be a late decision for Saturday's game against Bochum, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "We'll test Danny, Maxim and Robin on Friday to see if they're good enough for Bochum."

Zentner will be assessed after Friday's final training session ahead of Saturday's clash against Bochum to determine if he is fit enough to feature. If available, he will return in goal on Saturday. If not, Lasse Finn Riess will likely make his second Bundesliga appearance.