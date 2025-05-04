Fantasy Soccer
Robin Zentner Injury: Out with muscle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Zentner is not in the squad for Sunday's meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt due to a muscular problem, according to the club.

Zentner has been his team's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the season, so his loss may have a significant impact with youngster Lasse Finn Riess making his Bundesliga debut as a result. The experienced shot stopper will be at risk of missing the last few games of the campaign if he's dealing with a serious injury.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
