Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rocco Reitz headshot

Rocco Reitz Injury: Exits training with adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Reitz was forced to leave training Tuesday due to an adductor injury, accoridng to Jan Lustig of Kicker.

Reitz is set for some testing this week after a mishap in training, as he had to exit training due to an adductor injury he suffered following a duel. This will put him jeopardy for their season finale against Wolfsburg on Saturday. That said, they will hope things are minor, with Florian Neuhaus, Kevin Stoger and Philipp Sander as possible replacements.

Rocco Reitz
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now