Rocco Reitz Injury: Exits training with adductor injury

Reitz was forced to leave training Tuesday due to an adductor injury, accoridng to Jan Lustig of Kicker.

Reitz is set for some testing this week after a mishap in training, as he had to exit training due to an adductor injury he suffered following a duel. This will put him jeopardy for their season finale against Wolfsburg on Saturday. That said, they will hope things are minor, with Florian Neuhaus, Kevin Stoger and Philipp Sander as possible replacements.