Rocco Reitz News: Starting in season finale
Reitz (groin) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Wolfsburg.
Reitz left training earlier this week with an adductor problem, but it seems it wasn't a serious injury, and he'll be part of the starting lineup in this matchup. Reitz has started in 21 of his previous 27 Bundesliga appearances this season, racking up two goals and one assist while featuring predominantly as a holding midfielder.
