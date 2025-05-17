Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rocco Reitz headshot

Rocco Reitz News: Starting in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Reitz (groin) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Wolfsburg.

Reitz left training earlier this week with an adductor problem, but it seems it wasn't a serious injury, and he'll be part of the starting lineup in this matchup. Reitz has started in 21 of his previous 27 Bundesliga appearances this season, racking up two goals and one assist while featuring predominantly as a holding midfielder.

Rocco Reitz
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now