Rodri News: Not ready to start yet

Rodri still has a long way to go before returning to his full level and is not ready to start a game yet, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "We're really pleased he's back, really pleased for the reaction for our people to him, I'm pretty sure he's so pleased with that. There's still a long way to be the Rodri he was. He's not ready to start [against Fulham]."

