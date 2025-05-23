Fantasy Soccer
Rodri headshot

Rodri News: Not ready to start yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Rodri still has a long way to go before returning to his full level and is not ready to start a game yet, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "We're really pleased he's back, really pleased for the reaction for our people to him, I'm pretty sure he's so pleased with that. There's still a long way to be the Rodri he was. He's not ready to start [against Fulham]."

Rodri featured for seven minutes in his return from a long-term knee injury in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth, but he still has a long way to go before reaching full fitness and returning to his previous level. He is not ready to start a game yet and will aim to gradually build his fitness with the Club World Cup coming next month.

Rodri
Manchester City
