Rodrigo Echeverria News: Records own goal in loss

Echeverria registered an own goal, one tackle (one won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Echeverria tried to intercept a pass into the box but ended up deflecting it into his own net in the 66th minute of Sunday's clash. He operated as a central defender, further back than his usual position, as he covered for Adonis Frias (suspension). With the team eliminated from the current competition, the Chilean's final stats were three goals, eight shots (three on goal), 34 tackles, 26 clearances and 18 interceptions across 17 games. He was used mostly in defensive midfield but also found himself at times on the right wing and at center-back.