Rodrigo Muniz Injury: Misses call Sunday

Muniz (undisclosed) wasn't in perfect condition to train last week after suffering a tackle in their last contest against Bournemouth, which forced him to miss Sunday's match against Chelsea, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference. "Unfortunately for us he was injured. He got a tackle in the last game against Bournemouth. He wasn't in perfect condition to train this week. We tried and we tested him yesterday, but he wasn't in condition to be in contention."

