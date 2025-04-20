Rodrigo Muniz Injury: Not an option with injury

Muniz is out for Sunday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent injury, according to Peter Rutzler of Times Sports.

Muniz is not in the call Sunday, and it appears to be due to injury, as he isn't on the team sheet at all. This comes after starting in their past two outings, forcing Raul Jimenez back into a starting role. That said, the club will hope his complications are minor and he can make a quick return.