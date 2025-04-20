Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rodrigo Muniz headshot

Rodrigo Muniz Injury: Not an option with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Muniz is out for Sunday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent injury, according to Peter Rutzler of Times Sports.

Muniz is not in the call Sunday, and it appears to be due to injury, as he isn't on the team sheet at all. This comes after starting in their past two outings, forcing Raul Jimenez back into a starting role. That said, the club will hope his complications are minor and he can make a quick return.

Rodrigo Muniz
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now