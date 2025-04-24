Rodrigo Muniz Injury: Out to face Southampton

Muniz (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Southampton, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fulhamish.

Muniz is going to be outside the group once again Saturday, as the forward still has not recovered from his undisclosed injury. The club is then hopeful he can return in the next match, although that is still up in the air. He has started in three of his past five contests, scoring three goals during that span, so they will hope for his return soon.