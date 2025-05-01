Rodrigo Muniz Injury: Unlikely rest of season

Muniz (Achilles) isn't expected to return this season, according to manager Marco Silva. "Not for this game, not for the next one. It's going to be difficult for the rest of the season. The news is not good."

Muniz is unlikely to return this season, but Silva didn't mention anything about a long-term injury, which is at least a positive. If he ruptured his Achilles, that likely would've been reported at some point this season. For now, it's a minor Achilles problem that will keep Muniz out the rest of the season, leading to more minutes for Raul Jimenez. Muniz managed eight goals in less than 1,000 minutes this season, as Jimenez became the No. 1 striker.