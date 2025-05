Riquelme (undisclosed) is on the squad list for Thursday's match against Osasuna.

Riquelme looks to be in for a return Thursday, as he is on the squad list for the match against Osasuna. However, he was expected to return last week and still missed the call. That said, even if he is fit, he will likely only see a bench spot, starting in four of his 16 appearances this season.