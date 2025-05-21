Rodrigues Injury: Considered week to week

Rodrigues (upper body) is considered week to week, coach Bruce Arena said in a press conference, according to Kasey Kazliner from Quakes Epicenter.

Rodrigues is dealing with an upper body injury that sidelined him in the last two outings in MLS and the US Open Cup. He will miss Saturday's clash against Houston and will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to see if he can return against LA on Wednesday. Until he fully recovers, Brazilian defender Max Floriani is getting increased playing time in the backline for San Jose.