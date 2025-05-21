Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rodrigues headshot

Rodrigues Injury: Considered week to week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Rodrigues (upper body) is considered week to week, coach Bruce Arena said in a press conference, according to Kasey Kazliner from Quakes Epicenter.

Rodrigues is dealing with an upper body injury that sidelined him in the last two outings in MLS and the US Open Cup. He will miss Saturday's clash against Houston and will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to see if he can return against LA on Wednesday. Until he fully recovers, Brazilian defender Max Floriani is getting increased playing time in the backline for San Jose.

Rodrigues
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now