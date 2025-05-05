Rogelio Funes Mori News: Takes two shots in loss

Funes Mori registered two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Funes Mori missed a clear opportunity in front of the opposing goalkeeper, while his 11 duels won were a game-high tally against Rayados. The season is over for him, and he once again fell far short of his potential, registering zero goals and one assist in 16 league matches played, but he did score once in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He may be relegated to third-choice behind Guillermo Martinez and Ignacio Pussetto if all of them are available and remain in the team when club competitions resume.