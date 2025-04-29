Rogerio Injury: Trains with team

Rogerio (knee) is back in team training, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Rogerio is seeing a return to training once again, back on the field this week after taking a break last week. This is a good sign for the defender, although it doesn't confirm much after he returned to training some time ago, but he still has not featured this season. That said, he will look to make his season debut after recovering from a knee operation, but with only three matches left, his chances are slim.