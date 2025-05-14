Rolando Mandragora News: Nets in defeat
Mandragora scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Venezia.
Mandragora netted his second goal in three outings and is up to nine shots and three shots on target in that span. He also tied his season high with three chances created and logged at least one accurate cross for a third straight game.
