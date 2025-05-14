Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Nets in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Mandragora scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Venezia.

Mandragora netted his second goal in three outings and is up to nine shots and three shots on target in that span. He also tied his season high with three chances created and logged at least one accurate cross for a third straight game.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now