Rolando Mandragora News: Scores against Juventus

Mandragora scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Juventus.

Mandragora scored his second goal in the campaign in the 18th minute to double Fiorentina's lead. The midfielder led his side with a season-high three shots during the match. He also made the second-most clearances (three) on defense in a good all-around effort.