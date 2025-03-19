Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Scores against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Mandragora scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Juventus.

Mandragora scored his second goal in the campaign in the 18th minute to double Fiorentina's lead. The midfielder led his side with a season-high three shots during the match. He also made the second-most clearances (three) on defense in a good all-around effort.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now