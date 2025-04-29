Rolando Mandragora News: Scores in win over Empoli

Mandragora scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Mandragora was already coming off assisting in his previous game and did even better here, scoring his team's second goal with a spectacular half-bicycle kick after controlling the ball inside the box in the 25th minute. Despite having some ups and downs throughout the campaign, the midfielder has already matched last year's numbers, with three goals and three assists over 25 appearances.