Romain Del Castillo News: Provides assist in win

Del Castillo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Lille.

Del Castillo appeared in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game, and once again managed to record a goal contribution. It was an assist on this occasion that helped put them in front in the 42nd minute of the match. The forward created three chances in 72 minutes of play.