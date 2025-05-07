Romain Del Castillo News: Scores winner at home
Del Castillo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate), three chances created and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Montpellier.
Del Castillo scored the game-winner in the 15th minute with his sixth goal in the season. The forward led his side in both crosses and chances created during the match. He also took two of their four corner kicks.
