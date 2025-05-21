Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romain Esse headshot

Romain Esse News: Sees start, earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Esse assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against Wolverhampton.

Esse would see his first start of the season Tuesday, finding 81 minutes of play in the win. He would bag an assist as well after providing Edward Nketiah with the club's opening goal of the match. He now has two goal contributions in his minimal six appearances this season.

Romain Esse
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now