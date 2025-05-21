Romain Esse News: Sees start, earns assist
Esse assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against Wolverhampton.
Esse would see his first start of the season Tuesday, finding 81 minutes of play in the win. He would bag an assist as well after providing Edward Nketiah with the club's opening goal of the match. He now has two goal contributions in his minimal six appearances this season.
