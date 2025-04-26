Romain Perraud News: Contributes late in win

Perraud scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Thursday's 5-1 victory versus Valladolid.

Perraud gave Betis a 4-1 lead when he blasted a left-footed bomb past Andre Ferreira from inside the box, and he later assisted on Ez Abde's goal in the dying stages of the match. Perraud isn't known for cracking the scoresheet too often, though, and he should continue to generate most of his value through defensive stats and crosses. This was his second goal and second assist of the season.