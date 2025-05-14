Roman Burki News: Returns to starting XI
Burki (hand) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash against Sporting Kansas City.
Burki has completed his recovery from an issue that forced him to miss nine league game weeks. He previously tallied nine saves and conceded no goals across three matches played. His comeback means he'll likely continue to start going forward while Ben Lundt returns to a substitute role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now