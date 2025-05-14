Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Burki headshot

Roman Burki News: Returns to starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Burki (hand) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash against Sporting Kansas City.

Burki has completed his recovery from an issue that forced him to miss nine league game weeks. He previously tallied nine saves and conceded no goals across three matches played. His comeback means he'll likely continue to start going forward while Ben Lundt returns to a substitute role.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now