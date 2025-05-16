Roman Burki News: Three saves in 2-2 draw
Burki had three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.
Burki made his first start due to a hand injury, which kept him out of nine matches in the league. In his three starts prior to this one, he had kept three clean sheets with eight saves in his final match before injury against the LA Galaxy. He will aim to reach his previous seasons of seven and eight clean sheets across the season.
