Roman Celentano News: Concedes once in draw
Celentano had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Celentano conceded one goal Saturday, a Diego Rossi penalty in the 54th minute. He also made five saves against his club's rivals, his second-most in a match this season. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday at Atlanta United, a side which has scored 14 goals in 14 matches this season.
