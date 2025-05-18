Fantasy Soccer
Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Concedes once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Celentano had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Celentano conceded one goal Saturday, a Diego Rossi penalty in the 54th minute. He also made five saves against his club's rivals, his second-most in a match this season. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday at Atlanta United, a side which has scored 14 goals in 14 matches this season.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
